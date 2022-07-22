The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 22, 2022
Restaurant employee shot to death in Lawndale, hours after a fatal attack a mile away

The worker was at the service window of the restaurant in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street early Friday when he was shot in the face, police said.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SANGAMON_02042018_3__9_.jpg

A restaurant worker was shot to death July 22, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

An employee of the Original Maxwell Street restaurant was shot to death in Lawndale on the West Side early Friday, hours after a fatal attack a mile away.

The worker was at the service window of the restaurant in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot in the face about 3:10 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting about a mile away.

The men, 30 and 27, were outside in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire about 11:35 p.m., police said.

The older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead.

The younger man was shot in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital, officials said. He was listed in fair condition.

