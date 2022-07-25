3 men wounded in South Side shooting

Three men were shot and wounded in an attack in the Burnside neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

They were shot as they stood on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street around 1:15 p.m., police said.

Paramedics took them to the University of Chicago.



A man, 29, was shot in his abdomen and listed in serious condition.

A man, 41, was shot in his buttocks and listed in serious condition.

A man, 25, was shot in his leg and listed in good condition.

Police reported no arrests.

