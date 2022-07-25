The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
3 men wounded in South Side shooting

They were shot as they stood on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street Monday afternoon, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
On June 12th, a driver hit and killed Peter Paquette as he crossed Irving Park Road on foot in a marked crosswalk.

Three men were shot and wounded in an attack in the Burnside neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Paramedics took them to the University of Chicago.

  • A man, 29, was shot in his abdomen and listed in serious condition.
  • A man, 41, was shot in his buttocks and listed in serious condition.
  • A man, 25, was shot in his leg and listed in good condition.

Police reported no arrests.

