Man found fatally shot in Grand Crossing

A man was found shot to death in a Grand Crossing home Wednesday afternoon.
Dominick Lawan Williams Sr., 43, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in the 1300 block of East 75th Street around noon, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
