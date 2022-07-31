The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 31, 2022
72-year-old man among 2 shot in South Shore

Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police tape at a crime scene.

Two men were shot July 31, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the knee, and the younger man was shot in the leg and knee, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were listed in fair condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

