Monday, July 4, 2022
Man fatally struck by Jeep in Little Village hit-and-run

The man, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, was found unresponsive in the middle of the street by responding officers.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally struck by a Jeep early Monday in a hit-and-run in Little Village on the West Side.

Responding officers found the man, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, about 3:35 a.m. in the middle of the street in the 3200 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

A witness told officers the man was struck by a red Jeep going north on Pulaski Road, police said. The Jeep did not remain on the scene.

No one was in custody.

