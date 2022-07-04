Man fatally struck by Jeep in Little Village hit-and-run

A man was fatally struck by a Jeep early Monday in a hit-and-run in Little Village on the West Side.
Responding officers found the man, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, about 3:35 a.m. in the middle of the street in the 3200 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.
A witness told officers the man was struck by a red Jeep going north on Pulaski Road, police said. The Jeep did not remain on the scene.
No one was in custody.
