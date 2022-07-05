Boy, 17, among 2 shot sitting on stairs in North Austin

A 17-year-old boy was among two people shot Monday night sitting on stairs in North Austin on the West Side.

The victims were sitting on stairs about 10:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Leamington Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right armpit area and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The teen boy was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh, officials said. He was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.