Boy, 17, among 2 shot sitting on stairs in North Austin
The victims were sitting on stairs about 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North Leamington Avenue when they were struck by gunfire.
An 18-year-old man was shot in the right armpit area and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
The teen boy was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh, officials said. He was listed in good condition.
No one was in custody.
