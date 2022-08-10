The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Murder charge filed in Bronzeville shooting that killed man, wounded woman

Rashon Kyle was arrested Sunday in the Brainerd neighborhood and charged in the June 12 shooting that killed Vincent J. Barnes, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has been charged with murder in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded in Bronzeville in June.

Rashon Kyle, 23, was arrested Sunday in the Brainerd neighborhood and charged in the June 12 shooting that killed Vincent J. Barnes, Chicago police said.

Barnes, 23, was shot around 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of South State Street, police said. Officers found him and a 32-year-old woman on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Barnes died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, while the woman was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her lower back, police said.

Kyle, from Brainerd, was expected in court Wednesday.

