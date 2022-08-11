The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 11, 2022
3 teens among 7 wounded by gunfire across Chicago Wednesday

In one of the attacks, a 14-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Wednesday evening in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three teens were among at least seven people wounded by gunfire Wednesday across Chicago.

  • A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side. The boy was struck in the right leg when someone opened fire around 5:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 13th Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
  • Hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a parking lot in the Edgewater neighborhood. He was approached by a group of people around 12:50 p.m. in the 6100 block of North Broadway, police said. Someone in the group took out a gun and opened fire, striking him in the back, police said. Paramedics took him to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in good condition.
  • A third teen, 16, was in a car in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue about 8 p.m. when she was grazed in the head, police said. She was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy in the car was taken to the same hospital in good condition, officials said. It was unclear if he was grazed by gunfire or was hurt by glass.
  • A few hours later, two people were shot in an alley in Little Village on the West Side. About 10:40 p.m., two men were standing near a car in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs and his right hand, police said. The other man, 47, was shot in his left leg. Both were taken to Saint Anthony’s Hospital, where the younger man was in serious condition, officials said. The older man was in good condition.

At least two others were wounded by gunfire Wednesday across Chicago.

A 15-year-old boy was among five people wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

