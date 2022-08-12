Chicago police open fire on Near West Side, one person taken to hospital with gunshot wound

Chicago police fired shots and arrested a gunman Friday afternoon on the Near West Side, officials said.

One person was struck by gunfire during the encounter shortly after 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Adams Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The person’s condition and age were not immediately released.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter. One person was arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene, he said.

Additional details were not released.

This is the second person shot by Chicago police officers in two days. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, an officer shot a gunman while arresting him in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

