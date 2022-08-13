Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was shot to death early Saturday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
Just after midnight, the 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of South Honore Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
His name hasn’t been released.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Two men were fatally shot Friday in their vehicles in separate shootings about three miles apart on the South Side.
Fields didn’t play long against the Chiefs in the preseason opener, but made a few big throws and escaped in good health.
The parade traversed through Bronzeville Saturday, bringing thousands to the neighborhood to dance and gather.
The grass was so patchy that super-agent David Canter Tweeted that Saturday’s exhibition opener against the Chiefs should have been canceled.
Rushdie’s alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, was due in court to face attempted murder and assault charges.