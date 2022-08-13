The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting

Just after midnight, the 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of South Honore Street when someone opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.

Getty File Photo

A man was shot to death early Saturday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Just after midnight, the 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of South Honore Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area One detectives are investigating.

