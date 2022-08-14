Teen boy shot in Golden Gate neighborhood on South Side

A teenage boy was shot Sunday afternoon in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the South Side.
The boy, 17, was shot in the leg about 3:20 p.m. while in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.
