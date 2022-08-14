14-year-old boy critically wounded in Hyde Park drive-by shooting

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Hyde Park.
About 8:38 p.m., he was standing outside in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when someone in a vehicle driving by fired gunshots, Chicago police said.
The boy was shot in the groin, police said. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.
$1 million bail for 2 men who allegedly grabbed for guns before being wounded in separate police shootings
The Latest
Prairie Ridge has six starters back on offense and five on defense. When the Wolves or Cary-Grove returns a core that solid, it spells trouble for the rest of Class 6A.
Someone inside a vehicle fired gunshots, then the car fled the area, Six Flags officials said Sunday night.
The No. 2 Sky will play the No. 7 Liberty in a best-of-three first-round series starting Wednesday.
Drives in winning run in all three games against Tigers.
Sox savor three-game sweep of bottom-feeding Tigers, aware that key series vs. Astros, Guardians are ahead.