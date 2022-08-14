14-year-old boy critically wounded in Hyde Park drive-by shooting

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Hyde Park.

About 8:38 p.m., he was standing outside in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when someone in a vehicle driving by fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the groin, police said. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

