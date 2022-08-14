The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
14-year-old boy critically wounded in Burnside drive-by shooting

The boy was shot in the groin and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Burnside neighborhood.

About 8:38 p.m., he was standing outside in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when someone in a vehicle driving by fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the groin, police said. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

