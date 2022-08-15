The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 15, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man, woman found dead inside Ravenswood home

The man, 44, and woman were found dead about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man, woman found dead inside Ravenswood home
Police tape

A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds Monday in a Ravenswood residence.

Sun-Times file photo

A man and a woman were found fatally Monday afternoon inside a Ravenswood home, according to Chicago police.

The man, 44, and the woman, whose age was immediately known, were found dead about 3:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue, Chicago police said. Both suffered gunshot wounds to their heads and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon also was recovered at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released a ruling on the cause and manner of their deaths.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Next Up In Crime
Man dies at Cook County Jail
Retired Chicago police officer wounded in Lawndale after exchanging gunfire with robber who also may have been hit
Jury selection begins in R. Kelly’s 2nd Chicago trial
47 people shot, 8 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
$10,000 reward offered after Gresham mass shooting leaves one dead, four wounded
Three people injured when shots are fired in parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
The Latest
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film “Rust” on the outskirts of Santa Fe.
Movies and TV
Alec Baldwin movie set shooting was an accident, medical investigator rules
Prosecutors have not yet decided if any charges will be filed in the case, saying they would review the latest reports and were awaiting cell phone data from Baldwin’s attorneys.
By Susan Montoya Bryan | Associated Press
 
Bears cornerback Kyler Murray returned to practice Monday.
Bears
Bears need second-round picks to round into shape
The growth of the team’s second-round picks is the fastest way for the rebuilding Bears to become relevant. With three exceptions, they’re the closest the Bears come to having a pedigree.
By Patrick Finley
 
Ali Borowsky, founder of Find Your Anchor boxes, puts together a box at a mental health equity event at Senn High School at 5900 N. Glenwood Ave. on the North Side, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Hundreds of boxes filled with mental health support, resources assembled for CPS students
The boxes include lists of mental health resources, statistics about suicide and handwritten messages.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Cook_County_Jail.jpg
Chicago
Man dies at Cook County Jail
Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m. Friday. He died at 1:01 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Singer-songwriter Cuco will become the first U.S.-born Ruido Fest headliner with his set on Friday night.
Music
Cypress Hill, Cuco bringing new vibe to Ruido Fest
Founded in 2015, the annual alternative Latin rock festival will feature nearly 50 bands performing on three stages.
By Laura Emerick | For the Sun-Times
 