Man, woman found dead inside Ravenswood home

A man and a woman were found fatally Monday afternoon inside a Ravenswood home, according to Chicago police.

The man, 44, and the woman, whose age was immediately known, were found dead about 3:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue, Chicago police said. Both suffered gunshot wounds to their heads and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon also was recovered at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released a ruling on the cause and manner of their deaths.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.

