Man, woman found dead inside Ravenswood home

A man and a woman were found fatally Monday afternoon inside a Ravenswood home, according to Chicago police.
The man, 44, and the woman, whose age was immediately known, were found dead about 3:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue, Chicago police said. Both suffered gunshot wounds to their heads and were pronounced dead at the scene.
A weapon also was recovered at the scene, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released a ruling on the cause and manner of their deaths.
Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.
Retired Chicago police officer wounded in Lawndale after exchanging gunfire with robber who also may have been hit
The Latest
Prosecutors have not yet decided if any charges will be filed in the case, saying they would review the latest reports and were awaiting cell phone data from Baldwin’s attorneys.
The growth of the team’s second-round picks is the fastest way for the rebuilding Bears to become relevant. With three exceptions, they’re the closest the Bears come to having a pedigree.
The boxes include lists of mental health resources, statistics about suicide and handwritten messages.
Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m. Friday. He died at 1:01 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Founded in 2015, the annual alternative Latin rock festival will feature nearly 50 bands performing on three stages.