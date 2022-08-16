The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Teen charged with shooting retired Chicago police officer during armed robbery in Lawndale

The teen, whose name wasn’t released, was arrested in Maywood about an hour after the attack.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with shooting a retired Chicago police officer during an armed robbery in Lawndale on the West Side.

The teen, whose name was not released, was arrested in Maywood about an hour after the attack, Chicago police said.

He faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the 59-year-old retired cop was sitting in his car in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street when another car pulled up, two people jumped out and announced a robbery, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters Monday. One of them was armed with a handgun.

After the robbers failed to get anything from the former officer, they turned their attention to his car, Deenihan said. At least one of the robbers traded shots with the ex-cop.

The retired officer was hit in the arm and abdomen and taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center, according to police.

He left the police department in 2018, according to Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, who said the officer “drew his weapon and returned fire” only after being shot.

The ex-cop was initially reported as the only person shot. But Deenihan noted Monday that investigators now “believe one of the suspects [was] struck as well,” pointing to a person “who showed up at a hospital much later.”

