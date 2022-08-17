The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 5 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday

A man while fatally shot while in a car in the 3100 block of West Huron Street.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE 1 killed, 5 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.

Sun-Times file photo

One person was killed and five others were wounded across Chicago Tuesday.

  • The fatal attack happened around 12:40 p.m. as a man was riding in a car in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said. The man, 32, was shot in the back in the 3100 block of West Huron Street. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
  • A 13-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. He was hit in the arm and leg on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place around 12:30 p.m., police said. Paramedics took him to Comer Children’s Hospital.
  • A man was shot in an alley Tuesday evening in Austin on the West Side. The 32-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 500 block of North Central Avenue when someone in a car fired shots around 6:30 p.m., police said. The man was struck in the head and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in serious condition.

At least three others were wounded in the city Tuesday.

Next Up In Crime
Security guard fires shots at fleeing carjacker at Near North Side gas station
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Brighton Park
R. Kelly trial set to open Wednesday
Pedestrian struck by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View
Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park
Chicago police investigating racist, homophobic posts by someone claiming to be a cop. ‘I hope the department knows I am posting here’
The Latest
CFD_03.JPG
News
Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
The man, 43, was with a group of people near the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive when he slipped and fell into the water early Wednesday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mark Ruffalo (left) as Smart Hulk/Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”&nbsp;
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ a campy and straightforward entertaining entry in the Marvel saga
She-Hulk’s look adds to the campy fun of this borderline silly but always entertaining chapter in the never-ending Marvel saga.
By Richard Roeper
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Security guard fires shots at fleeing carjacker at Near North Side gas station
The car was later found in the West Woodlawn neighborhood about 11 miles away and it was not known if the carjacker was hit, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Brighton Park
The man, 57, was attacked about 2:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My wife has more than just a taste at whisky tastings
She’s usually not a heavy drinker, but when offered a sample of single malt scotch or Kentucky bourbon, she gulps it like wine and starts acting intoxicated.
By Abigail Van Buren
 