1 killed, 5 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and five others were wounded across Chicago Tuesday.



The fatal attack happened around 12:40 p.m. as a man was riding in a car in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said. The man, 32, was shot in the back in the 3100 block of West Huron Street. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 13-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. He was hit in the arm and leg on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place around 12:30 p.m., police said. Paramedics took him to Comer Children’s Hospital.

A man was shot in an alley Tuesday evening in Austin on the West Side. The 32-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 500 block of North Central Avenue when someone in a car fired shots around 6:30 p.m., police said. The man was struck in the head and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in serious condition.

At least three others were wounded in the city Tuesday.

