Man with concealed carry license wounds carjacker during exchange of gunfire in North Austin
The man was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when the carjacker fired at him early Monday, Chicago police said.
A man with a concealed carry license shot and wounded an armed carjacker during an exchange of gunfire in North Austin on the West Side early Monday.
The man was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when the carjacker fired at him around 1:25 a.m., Chicago police said.
The man returned fire and hit the carjacker in the chest, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition. His gun was recovered at the scene.
The man with the CCL was not injured.
