The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man with concealed carry license wounds carjacker during exchange of gunfire in North Austin

The man was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when the carjacker fired at him early Monday, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man with concealed carry license wounds carjacker during exchange of gunfire in North Austin
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

File photo

A man with a concealed carry license shot and wounded an armed carjacker during an exchange of gunfire in North Austin on the West Side early Monday.

The man was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when the carjacker fired at him around 1:25 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man returned fire and hit the carjacker in the chest, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition. His gun was recovered at the scene.

The man with the CCL was not injured.

Next Up In Crime
38 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
6-year-old boy sexually abused in River North McDonald’s restroom, person arrested
R. Kelly trial resumes Monday. Here’s what happened last week
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor
‘Get out of the car before I blow your brains out:’ Man charged with shooting driver during series of carjackings on same West Englewood block
Man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan’s ‘Playpen’ — a week after a woman’s feet were severed there in a boating accident
The Latest
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, holds his face mask in his hands as he attends a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing on about the budget request for the National Institutes of Health, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Nation/World
Dr. Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December
“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles “the honor of a lifetime.”
By Associated Press
 
Sky coach and general manager James Wade has been named WNBA Executive of the Year.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s James Wade named 2022 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year
After re-signing his core players, James Wade went out and signed 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman and Rebekah Gardner, an overlooked star overseas.
By Annie Costabile
 
A Chicago Police Detective uses a pen to hold up a shell casing at the scene where multiple people were shot in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Crime
38 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Two of the attacks wounded five people each, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. (11) shoots the ball over Curie’s Saiveon Williams (4) back in 2019.
High School Basketball
What the return of Jeremy Fears Jr. means for Joliet West and the area’s basketball scene
The impact of Fears’ move back to Joliet West and the domino effect it has on high school basketball this upcoming season will be felt.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.
Education
A new school year filled with new hopes — and some old, lingering worries
Chicago Public School students returned to school Monday.
By Stefano Esposito
 