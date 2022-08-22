The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Police release video of murder suspects from McKinley Park shooting in April

The victim, Ryan Arliskas, was shot in his neck on a sidewalk April 8 in the 2000 block of West 35th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Chicago police

Chicago police have released video of three suspects wanted for a murder in April in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

Ryan Arliskas was shot in the neck on a sidewalk April 8 in the 2000 block of West 35th Street, police said. Arliskas, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:30 p.m.

The video released by police shows the three suspects walking into a convenience store and then a CTA bus.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area 1 detectives at (312) 747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

