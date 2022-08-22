The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Man fatally shot while sitting in backseat of vehicle in Little Village

The 33-year-old was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Karlov Avenue when three males approached and fired more than 20 rounds into the vehicle.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death while sitting in a vehicle Monday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 33-year-old was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Karlov Avenue when three males approached and fired more than 20 rounds into the vehicle, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

The suspects fled the scene in a blue truck, according to police.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

