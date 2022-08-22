Man fatally shot while sitting in backseat of vehicle in Little Village

A man was shot to death while sitting in a vehicle Monday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 33-year-old was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Karlov Avenue when three males approached and fired more than 20 rounds into the vehicle, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

The suspects fled the scene in a blue truck, according to police.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

