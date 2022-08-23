Man shot to death in South Chicago

A man was shot to death Monday night in South Chicago on the Far South Side.
The man, 54, was found about 11:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of East 84th Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
A woman, 40, and a man, 48, were in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street about 9:50 p.m. when someone in a passing black sedan opened fire, Chicago police.
They were in a car headed west in the 7400 block of South Loomis Boulevard about 5:45 p.m. Monday when another car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
This gaming center is a training ground for internet athletes now dominating esports from suburban Chicago
Inside Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, gamers hone their craft in their hunt for college scholarships, prize money in the millions and pro careers.
He’s in charge of scheduling therapy to rebuild the relationship but hasn’t bothered.
The onetime Chicago City Council member from Bridgeport was found guilty in February of two counts of lying to regulators and five counts of filing false income tax returns.