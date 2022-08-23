The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in South Chicago

He was found on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of East 84th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Monday night in South Chicago on the Far South Side.

The man, 54, was found about 11:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of East 84th Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

