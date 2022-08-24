Police officer fatally shoots man armed with knife, hammer in Waukegan, officials say

A police officer fatally shot a man who was wielding a knife and hammer Tuesday afternoon in Waukegan, according to officials.

About 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Glen Court for a “dispute between neighbors,” according to a statement from Waukegan police.

When the officers arrived, a wooden fence separating the properties was on fire, police said. An officer tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher from his squad car when a man in his 20s “advanced toward the officer,” according to police. He was allegedly carrying a knife and hammer, with a gas can taped to his chest, police said.

The officer told the man to stop and then shot him when he didn’t, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The officer who opened fire is a 15-year veteran in his 30s, officials said. Waukegan Police Chief Keith Zupec requested that the Illinois State Police investigate the shooting.

