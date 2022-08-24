The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Police officer fatally shoots man armed with knife, hammer in Waukegan, officials say

Illinois State Police will investigate the use of force.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy was grazed in the foot by gunfire Aug. 23, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

A police officer fatally shot an armed man Aug. 24, 2022 in Waukegan.

Sun-Times file

A police officer fatally shot a man who was wielding a knife and hammer Tuesday afternoon in Waukegan, according to officials.

About 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Glen Court for a “dispute between neighbors,” according to a statement from Waukegan police.

When the officers arrived, a wooden fence separating the properties was on fire, police said. An officer tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher from his squad car when a man in his 20s “advanced toward the officer,” according to police. He was allegedly carrying a knife and hammer, with a gas can taped to his chest, police said.

The officer told the man to stop and then shot him when he didn’t, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The officer who opened fire is a 15-year veteran in his 30s, officials said. Waukegan Police Chief Keith Zupec requested that the Illinois State Police investigate the shooting.

The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022.
City Hall
Chicago alderpersons face preelection dilemma: Whether to accept a 9.62% pay raise
City Council members have until Sept. 2 to decide whether to accept the raise, which will boost pay to $142,772 for the 30 alderpersons who have accepted all annual pay raises.
By Fran Spielman
 
PT_Dreamgirls_advance_4_credit_Amy_Nelson.jpg
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Aug. 25-31
The Chicago Dance Crash, the Taste of Greektown and “Dreamgirls’ are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Cindy Melk with samples of her H2O Plus skin-care line in 1992.
Business
H2O Plus skin care brand, which grew in Chicago, will end production
The company known for its ties to Disney resorts and cruises announced it will retire its products by the end of the year.
By David Roeder
 
President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington.
Nation/World
Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan
Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness.
By Associated Press
 
Rory McIlroy, left, shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
Golf
PGA Tour creates plan for 20-event big money slate
“This isn’t some sort of renegade group trying to take some sort of power grab of the PGA Tour,” said Rory McIlroy, a player-director on the tour board.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 