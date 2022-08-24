2 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village

Two people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in Little Village on the West Side.
Two women, 24 and 22, were standing outside about 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when they were shot, Chicago police said.
The younger woman was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.
The older woman was struck in the buttocks and abdomen and was also taken to Mt. Sinai, officials said. She was listed in good condition.
No one was in custody.
