Woman shot on Red Line train in Loop

A 30-year-old woman was shot early Saturday on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop.
She was on the train about 12:10 a.m. near the 100 block of North State Street when a “verbal confrontation” began and someone opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
The woman was shot once in the knee, police said. Her condition was not available.
No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
