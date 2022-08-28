The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Man stabbed during robbery at CTA Red Line station in Loop

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed during a robbery on a Red Line platform Aug. 28, 2022 in the Loop.

Sun-Times file

A man was stabbed during a robbery early Sunday at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop.

The man, 44, was standing on the platform about 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street when he was approached by four people, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects stabbed the man multiple times in the right side of the torso as his property was taken from him, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.

A night earlier near the same station, a 30-year-old woman was shot in the knee on a Red Line train after getting into an argument with someone.

No one was in custody for either attack.

A Sun-Times analysis earlier this summer found violence on CTA property has reached its highest level since 2011.

