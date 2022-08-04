14-year-old boy, man wounded in shooting in South Austin

A 14-year-old boy and a man were wounded in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side early Thursday.

They were outside in the 100 Block of North Mayfield Avenue when shots were fired around 2:20 a.m., police said.

The boy was hit in the chest and armpit and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in fair condition.

The man, 61, was wounded in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

