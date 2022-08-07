The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Man shot to death in West Garfield Park

The man, between 20 and 30 years old, was found lying on the street about 2:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Terrance Hampton, 31, was found lying on the street about 2:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was shot in the chest and neck, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

When a CVS location in Little Village closed, customers found this sign, directing them to the closest CVS that was still open — about two and a half miles away.
Afternoon Edition
The toll of pharmacy deserts, FOP leader endorses Bailey and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
Olivia Newton-John performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The pop singer icon died Monday at the age of 73.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Olivia Newton-John, star of ‘Grease,’ ‘Xanadu,’ dies at 73
Newton-John recorded nine Top 10 singles throughout the 1970s, including the duet with John Travolta of “You’re the One That I Want,” from the soundtrack of the 1978 musical feature film “Grease.”
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Alexander Podgorny
La Voz Chicago
Arrestan a hombre que llevaba 5 armas y municiones en parque del sur de Chicago
Entre las armas se encontraba un rifle AR-15 y notas escritas a mano sobre tiroteos masivos.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, left, and Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter Jr., right, at an Aug. 6 press conference on a Red Line shooting and other violence.
Letters to the Editor
City leaders have no true grasp of public transit experience
Why not incentivize city workers, across the board, to get out of their private cars and commute on bus and rail?
By Letters to the Editor
 
A Chicago police vehicle sits in front of a boarded up Walgreens at 8628 South Cottage Grove Ave. on June 1, 2020, after a string of looting that occurred throughout the city amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
La Voz Chicago
Condenan a un hombre a 5 años de prisión por incendiar un Walgreens durante de los saqueos de 2020
José Valdovinos se declaró culpable en mayo, reconociendo que inició un incendio en una cubeta blanca en el área de la farmacia dentro de la tienda en la cuadra 4000 al oeste de la calle 59th.
By Jon Seidel
 