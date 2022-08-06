Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in West Garfield Park.

Omar Polk was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have preliminarily classified the shooting as a homicide, but area detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident. No one was in custody, police said.

