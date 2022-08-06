The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park

Omar Polk, 30, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in West Garfield Park.

Omar Polk was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have preliminarily classified the shooting as a homicide, but area detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident. No one was in custody, police said.

