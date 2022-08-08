The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot twice while confronting catalytic converter thieves in West Rogers Park

He approached the thieves Monday morning after he saw someone underneath his car in the 7200 block of North Oakley Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot twice while confronting people trying to steal his car’s catalytic converter in West Rogers Park Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The man, 54, approached the thieves around 6 a.m. after he saw someone underneath the car in the 7200 block of North Oakley Avenue, police said.

One of the thieves opened fire and struck the man twice in his body, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in fair condition.

Police announced no arrests.

