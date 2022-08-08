Party bus driver charged with striking 13 cars in Lake View over weekend
Gregory Baldwin, 45, is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and felony damage to property, Chicago police said.
A party bus driver from Indiana has been charged with side-swiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in Lake View.
Video taken by bystanders captured the bus hitting 13 cars around 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Broadway. Baldwin kept driving and was arrested near Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Baldwin, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is also charged with misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash, failure to reduce speed and disregarding traffic signals, police said.
Court information was not immediately available.
