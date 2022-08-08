The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Party bus driver charged with striking 13 cars in Lake View over weekend

Gregory Baldwin, 45, is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and felony damage to property, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Party bus driver charged with striking 13 cars in Lake View over weekend
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in a July 1 shooting.

Sun-Times file

A party bus driver from Indiana has been charged with side-swiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in Lake View.

Gregory Baldwin, 45, is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and felony damage to property, Chicago police said.

Video taken by bystanders captured the bus hitting 13 cars around 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Broadway. Baldwin kept driving and was arrested near Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Baldwin, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is also charged with misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash, failure to reduce speed and disregarding traffic signals, police said.

Court information was not immediately available.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot twice while confronting catalytic converter thieves in West Rogers Park
Chicago police release video of man pushing rider onto Blue Line tracks on Near West Side
Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting
14-year-old boy charged with attempted carjacking in Lawndale
Authorities identify man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
Man shot to death in West Garfield Park
The Latest
Yankees_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Here’s the cream throwback jersey the Cubs will wear in the ‘Field of Dreams’ game
The Cubs will wear cream-colored uniforms that harken back to the late 1920s.
By John Silver
 
merlin_107423030.jpg
News
Protesters return to occupy CHA-owned house in Humboldt Park
The agency is investigating after a management company forced activists who’d been at the house since January to leave the property. The firm’s president, having viewed video of the incident said it “does not condone this type of behavior under any circumstances.”
By Michael Loria
 
Police say a 34-year-old man attacked a Chicago police officer July 13, 2022, near Grant Park.
Crime
Man shot twice while confronting catalytic converter thieves in West Rogers Park
He approached the thieves Monday morning after he saw someone underneath his car in the 7200 block of North Oakley Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Surveillance photos of man who pushed another man onto Blue Line tracks on Near West Side last week.
Crime
Chicago police release video of man pushing rider onto Blue Line tracks on Near West Side
The attack occurred about last Friday as the rider was walking along the edge of the platform at the Medical District stop in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said in an alert.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Pat Wilkins with the biggest northern pike of his life. Provided photo
Outdoors
Pat Wilkin’s biggest northern pike of his life earns Fish of the Week honors
Pat Wilkins caught a thick 45-inch northern pike in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to earn Fish of the Week honors.
By Dale Bowman
 