The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 17, charged with 11 carjackings – 9 of them on same day

The nine armed carjackings occurred on Aug. 20, and the other two occurred on Aug. 18 and this past Wednesday, when he was arrested, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 17, charged with 11 carjackings – 9 of them on same day
A man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run May 4, 2022 in Old Irving Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A 17-year-old boy is charged with 11 carjackings on Chicago’s South and Southwest sides, nine of them on the same day.

The nine armed carjackings occurred on Aug. 20, and the other two occurred on Aug. 18 and this past Wednesday, when he was arrested, according to Chicago police.

He is charged with 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two felony counts of criminal damage to government supported property, police said. His name was not released because of his age.

Eight of the carjackings were reported in the 8th police district in Chicago Lawn, where theft is up 84% and motor vehicle theft is up 61% from a year ago. Overall crime is up about 45% in the South Side district, according to police data.

Two of those carjackings happened on Aug. 20, about four blocks from each other, in the 5600 block of South Albany Avenue and the 5700 block of South Richmond Street.

The boy is accused of stealing another four vehicles the same day within a few miles of each other in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. He stole three more vehicles that day.

Next Up In Crime
8 wounded, 2 fatally, in shootings across Chicago Wednesday
Man stabbed while riding moped in Old Town
Man crashes into gate of police station while fleeing car he thought was following him on West Side
Boy, 17, hit by car while riding bike in Jefferson Park
R. Kelly trial resumes Thursday, with defense expected to call first witnesses
Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park
The Latest
A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Oct. 17, 2021, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
8 wounded, 2 fatally, in shootings across Chicago Wednesday
Dezmond Radcliffe, 25, was shot and killed at a gas station in West Pullman. Another man was fatally shot while inside a business in East Garfield Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man died after being struck by a vehicle April 15, 2021, in Roseland.
Crime
Man stabbed while riding moped in Old Town
The man suffered a laceration to the wrist and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Crime
Man crashes into gate of police station while fleeing car he thought was following him on West Side
No injuries or arrests were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime
Boy, 17, hit by car while riding bike in Jefferson Park
He was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition with an arm injury.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Migrants, most from Venezuela, share McDonald’s as they load a bus outside Union Station on Wednesday night after they arrive from Texas.
Chicago
Migrants sent by Texas governor arrive in Chicago. ‘People told us no one is going to help you.’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasts what he calls Biden’s border “inaction” and Lightfoot’s pledge to remain a welcoming city for immigrants in sending about 60 to the city: “I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action,” Abbott says.
By Allison Novelo and Emmanuel Camarillo
 