Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Man charged with offering woman $150 for 5-year-old daughter, then grabbing girl by the hair

Gerardo Posadas, 25, was arrested after police released a video of incident. He was charged with aggravated battery and attempted aggravated kidnapping.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Luring.png

Surveillance photo of man allegedly trying to lure 5-year-old girl on Northwest Side.

Chicago police

A man has been charged with offering a woman $150 for her 5-year-old daughter, then grabbing the girl by the hair before letting go and running away on the Northwest Side last week.

Gerardo Posadas, 25, was arrested after police released a video of the incident. He was charged with aggravated battery and attempted aggravated kidnapping.

The video shows Posadas walking alongside the woman and the girl around noon last Thursday in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue, according to police.

The woman and child stop to let him pass, then Posadas walks back to them and offers the woman money for her child, police said. When the mother refuses, Posadas grabbed the girl by the hair and pulled her toward him, police said.

Posadas then let go and ran away, police said. He was identified from the video and the mother later picked him out in a photo array.

Posadas was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation during a court hearing.

