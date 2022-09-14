Man shot to death in North Lawndale

A man died after he was shot Tuesday night in North Lawndale on the West Side.
Anthony Oliver, 21, was standing in the street in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue when someone opened gunfire about 11:10 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was shot twice in the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.
The gunman fled the area, according to police. No arrests were made.
