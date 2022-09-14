The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in North Lawndale

Anthony Oliver, 21, was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale.

A man died after he was shot Tuesday night in North Lawndale on the West Side.

Anthony Oliver, 21, was standing in the street in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue when someone opened gunfire about 11:10 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was shot twice in the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The gunman fled the area, according to police. No arrests were made.

