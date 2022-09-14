Driver strikes 6 vehicles after fleeing police stop in River North

A driver struck six vehicles after he fled a traffic stop Tuesday night in River North.
His black sedan was pulled over about 9 p.m. in the first block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. The man drew a handgun from his waistband as officers approached and then fled the scene, hitting six other cars.
The man was arrested after a brief foot chase. He was found with two weapons and drugs, police said. Charges were pending.
Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.
