Driver strikes 6 vehicles after fleeing police stop in River North

A driver struck six vehicles after he fled a traffic stop Tuesday night in River North.

His black sedan was pulled over about 9 p.m. in the first block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. The man drew a handgun from his waistband as officers approached and then fled the scene, hitting six other cars.

The man was arrested after a brief foot chase. He was found with two weapons and drugs, police said. Charges were pending.

Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

