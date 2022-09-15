Man killed, 13 other people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, including 3-year-old and 8-year-old boys

A man was killed and 13 other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, including a 3-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy.



Officers responding to a shots fired report found the man with a gunshot wound to the head about 10:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. His age was not released. No one was in custody.

About half an hour earlier, a 3-year-old boy was shot while sleeping inside a residence in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side. The boy was hit by shots fired from outside of the home in the 700 block of East 93rd Street, police said. A family member found him about 10 p.m. with a gunshot wound in the left elbow. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. No arrests were made.

An 8-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire about 20 minutes earlier while inside a home in Douglas on the South Side. The boy complained about pain to his leg about 9:40 p.m. after residents of the home in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue heard gunshots from outside, police said. He was grazed in the left leg and was not taken to a hospital. No one was in custody.

Two teenagers were wounded in Kelvyn Park on the Northwest Side. A boy and girl, both 17, were in the 3000 block of North Knox Avenue around 8 p.m. when someone began shooting, police said. The boy was shot in the buttocks, and the girl was struck in the left leg and grazed in the abdomen. Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition. No arrests were reported.

A third teenager was wounded an hour earlier in North Lawndale on the West Side. The girl, 16, was sitting inside a car about 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue when she saw a man pull out a handgun and begin shooting, police said. She was grazed in the right thigh and a family member took her to Rush Hospital, where she was in good condition. No one was arrested.

At least eight other people were wounded, four of them critically, in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

