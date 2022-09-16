Chicago police release photos of suspect who shot man on Red Line train

Chicago police have released photos of a suspect who shot a man on the Red Line last week near Chinatown.

The man, 31, was shot in the neck around 7:20 p.m. Sept. 7 after getting into an argument on the train, Chicago police said.

He got off the train at the Cermak-Chinatown stop in the 100 block of West Cermak Road and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380.

