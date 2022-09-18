Man found dead in River North, another found dead 10 minutes later in Lawndale
A man was found dead Sunday morning in River North, and another was found dead about 10 minutes later in Lawndale in unrelated incidents.
About 7:30 a.m., responding officers found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in the 700 block of North Larrabee Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
About 10 minutes later, another man, 56, was found inside a vehicle in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue, police said. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say no visual signs of trauma were found on the older man.
Officials were conducting separate death investigations, pending autopsy results.
