Thursday, September 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 16, charged with murder in August shooting in Galewood

The boy is also charged with two counts of armed robbery for a separate incident days earlier.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was charged with first-degree murder for beating a pregnant woman, causing the death of their child.

File photo

A 16-year-old boy is the second person to be charged with murder in connection to an Aug. 1 fatal shooting in Galewood.

He was arrested Tuesday for his role in the homicide, as well as on charges of robbery for a separate incident days earlier, Chicago police said. His name was not released because of his age.

The boy is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder in the Aug. 1 killing of Irving Ibarez, 18, in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue. Alexsandro Hernandez, 19, also is charged with murder for the deadly shooting.

Prosecutors said during a hearing for Hernandez that he, the 16-year-old boy and one other person arranged to meet Ibarez through Facebook to sell him a gun but were actually planning to rob him.

Ibarez was inside a car in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue on Aug. 1 when the three approached, prosecutors said. Hernandez pointed a gun at Ibarez, who put the car in reverse.

Hernandez opened fire and Ibarez was hit in the chest. He was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Four days earlier, on July 28, the 16-year-old boy committed armed robbery of a 48-year-old man and a 53-year-old man in the 6900 block of West Shakespeare Avenue, police said. He is charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

