Boy, 14, among 2 wounded in Roseland shooting

A 14-year-old boy and another person were wounded Thursday night in a shooting in Roseland on the South Side.

About 7 p.m., the teen was with a woman near a sidewalk in the 500 block of East 104th Place when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

The other person was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where her condition is unknown, police said.

No one was in custody.

