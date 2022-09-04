Man fatally shot in Pullman gas station

A man was fatally shot at a gas station Saturday afternoon in Pullman on the South Side.

About 3:50 p.m., Theatus White, 28, was at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street when he got into a verbal altercation with a suspect who pulled out a gun from a fanny pack and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

White was struck in the chest, finger and forearm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

