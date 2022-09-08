Police release photos of men wanted in fatal Loop stabbing

Chicago police have released photos of two men wanted for fatally stabbing a man during a robbery in the Loop Tuesday evening.

The pair approached the man around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of South LaSalle Street and tried to take his belongings, police said. They then kicked, punched and stabbed the man several times, police said.

The man, 41, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released his name.

The attack happened near the Chicago Board of Trade Building and LaSalle Street Station. It was the second fatal stabbing downtown in two weeks.

On Aug. 23, Jeremy Walker, 36, was stabbed in the neck during a road rage attack in the first block of West Ohio Street, police said. A man was charged with murder in the attack.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261, or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

