Thursday, September 8, 2022
Man killed in Zion after shooting at police, authorities say

The man was shot by a police officer about a block away from a residence in the 2000 block of Ezra Avenue, Zion police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot and killed after firing at police Thursday night in Zion, according to police.

Police responded to an emergency call about 6:20 p.m. from a woman who said a relative of hers was trying to break into her residence in the 2000 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.

The relative — a 47-year-old man — was confronted by two police officers near the backdoor of the home when he pulled out a gun and began to shoot, police said, prompting the officers to retreat. The man took off with the gun after he opened fire, according to police.

A third police officer encountered the man about a block away and shot him, police said. The gun was recovered at the scene.

The man was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No officers were injured.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force was investigating the shooting.

