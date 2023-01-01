Man shot to death in Austin

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on a sidewalk in Austin on the West Side.

The 52-year-old was outside about 4:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Superior Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove up and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

This was the fourth homicide of 2023 in Chicago.

