Man shot to death in Austin

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on a sidewalk in Austin on the West Side.
The 52-year-old was outside about 4:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Superior Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove up and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man was struck in the head and chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.
No arrests have been made.
This was the fourth homicide of 2023 in Chicago.
The Latest
“He’s passionate, but he just has to learn how to control those emotions,” Fields said. For his part, Claypool left the locker room without talking to the media.
One play after a rare sack by Trevis Gipson gave the Bears some life, D’Andre Swift’s 35-yard run on third-and-18 fueled a second-half rout, as the Bears hit a new low — allowing 504 yards in a 41-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field.
Four teens were in a Kia driving north on Prairie Avenue at 57th Street when another car pulled along side them and someone inside opened fire, police say. Four people were slain in Chicago on New Year’s Day.
After the Cook County Board of Review granted appeals to businesses downtown, the property tax burden shifted to Pilsen residents who fear they could lose their homes and businesses.
Pass defense has been the Illini’s biggest strength, but that was with Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown.