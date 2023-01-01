The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in Austin

A 52-year-old man standing on a sidewalk was shot just before 4:20 p.m. Sunday by someone in a car, police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death in Austin
shell_casing2.jpg

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on a sidewalk in Austin on the West Side.

The 52-year-old was outside about 4:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Superior Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove up and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

This was the fourth homicide of 2023 in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime
1 dead, 3 wounded in Washington Park car-to-car shooting
1 dead, another wounded in West Town shooting
2 fatally shot in Orland Park home
Man fatally shot in Bridgeport
Boy, 10, shot in Back of the Yards home
Man fatally stabbed in Chatham
The Latest
A photo of Chase Claypool trying to catch a pass against the Lions.
Bears QB Justin Fields corrects WR Chase Claypool for venting on sideline
“He’s passionate, but he just has to learn how to control those emotions,” Fields said. For his part, Claypool left the locker room without talking to the media.
By Jason Lieser
 
Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) scores on a 21-yard screen pass to give the Lions a 3910 lead over the Bears in the third quarter Sunday at Ford Field.
Bears
End comes swiftly for beleaguered Bears defense
One play after a rare sack by Trevis Gipson gave the Bears some life, D’Andre Swift’s 35-yard run on third-and-18 fueled a second-half rout, as the Bears hit a new low — allowing 504 yards in a 41-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field.
By Mark Potash
 
Police investigate the scene where four teens were shot near E 57th St and S Prairie St in Washington Park, Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Crime
1 dead, 3 wounded in Washington Park car-to-car shooting
Four teens were in a Kia driving north on Prairie Avenue at 57th Street when another car pulled along side them and someone inside opened fire, police say. Four people were slain in Chicago on New Year’s Day.
By David StruettEmmanuel Camarillo, and 1 more
 
A car caravan traveled to the Loop on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, where Pilsen residents protested against huge increases in their property tax bills.
News
Pilsen residents protest higher property taxes, gentrification: ‘This is home’
After the Cook County Board of Review granted appeals to businesses downtown, the property tax burden shifted to Pilsen residents who fear they could lose their homes and businesses.
By Zack Miller
 
Mississippi State’s Will Rogers is the SEC’s career leader in completions.
College Sports
ReliaQuest Bowl: Revamped Illinois secondary under the gun vs. Mississippi State ‘Air Raid’
Pass defense has been the Illini’s biggest strength, but that was with Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown.
By Steve Greenberg
 