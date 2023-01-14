The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Man fatally shot in Austin

The man, 29, was in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when he was shot in the back and neck, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Saturday on the West Side.

A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday, police said.

About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody as area detectives investigated.

