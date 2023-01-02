The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 2, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Wheeling man accused of painting swastikas on Elmhurst church

Josef Stumpfoll, 35, is charged with felony hate crime and institutional vandalism. He would need to pay $10,000 to be released from jail ahead of trial.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Josef Stumpfoll, 35, is accused of painting seven swastikas on the windows of Pathway Community Church, 586 N. Michigan St., around midnight Friday, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said.

A Wheeling man is charged in DuPage County with felony hate crime and institutional vandalism after allegedly spray painting swastikas on a church in Elmhurst.

Josef Stumpfoll, 35, is accused of painting seven swastikas on the windows of Pathway Community Church, 586 N. Michigan St., around midnight Friday, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said.

Elmhurst police Chief Michael McLean said Stumpfoll is a former member of the church. He was arrested at his home in Wheeling, prosecutors said.

A judge set his bail at $100,000. Stumpfoll would need to pay $10,000 to be released from jail ahead of trial.

Josef Stumpfoll | DuPage County state’s attorney’s office

An audit released last year by the Anti-Defamation League found that cases of antisemitic hate have risen to historic levels in Illinois and across the country.

Last month, a Naperville man was charged with hate crime after allegedly affixing swastika stickers to a campaign sign for a candidate for the DuPage County Board.

In November, several graves at Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in north suburban Waukegan were desecrated with swastikas. No arrests have been reported in that incident.

