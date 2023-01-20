The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 20, 2023
Man shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
crime scene tape

A man was fatally shot Jan. 20, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death early Friday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Demani Bass, 19, was in the 7300 block of South Wabash Avenue about 4:45 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

