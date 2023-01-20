Man shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing

A man was shot to death early Friday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Demani Bass, 19, was in the 7300 block of South Wabash Avenue about 4:45 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

