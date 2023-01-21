The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

3 teens wounded in separate shootings on South Side

At least 28 minors have been shot in Chicago this year, according to data kept by the Sun-Times.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 teens wounded in separate shootings on South Side
A woman was fatally stabbed Jan. 20, 2023 on the West Side.

Three teens were shot in under an hour Jan. 21, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

Three teens were wounded Saturday evening in separate shootings on the South Side.

About 6:45 p.m., two 16-year-old boys were walking on a sidewalk in the 3500 block of South State Street when they began arguing with someone in a vehicle, Chicago police said. The person in the vehicle opened fire and struck both boys.

One boy was struck in the back and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were each listed in critical condition.

About half an hour earlier, a 17-year-old boy was in the parking lot of a gas station in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue when he was shot, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody in either incident.

At least 28 minors have been shot in Chicago so far this year, according to data kept by the Sun-Times.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death inside West Englewood home
$1M bail for south suburban ex-cop charged with possession of child porn
18-year-old woman shot in West Loop business
Mariano’s employee fires shot at co-worker in Glenview, no one hurt, police say
Man fatally shot at gathering in East Garfield Park
Boy, 15, wounded in Fernwood shooting
The Latest
Three businesses were burglarized in Dec. 2019 on the Near North Side.
Crime
Man shot to death inside West Englewood home
About 5:55 p.m., the 25-year-old was inside a home in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears (11) reacts during the game against Whitney Young.
High School Basketball
Jeremy Fears Jr.’s masterful fourth quarter leads Joliet West past Young
It’s incredibly rare to see a high school player with Fears’ belief in himself and command over the game.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Brother Rice’s Ahmad Henderson (11) shoots the ball over Rolling Meadows’ Mark Nikolich-Wilson (30), Foster Ogbonna (14) and Cam Christie (24).
High School Basketball
Brother Rice beats Rolling Meadows, stakes its claim to join the area’s elite
Brother Rice took control in the final two minutes to grab a 64-59 victory at the When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th Street and South California.
Crime
$1M bail for south suburban ex-cop charged with possession of child porn
Police found more than 35 “sexually explicit” pictures and videos of girls as young as 8 on devices owned by Tory Bridgeforth, according to prosecutors.
By Zack Miller
 
Goran Dragic
Bulls
With Paris in the rearview mirror, it’s time for Bulls first-half awards
DeMar DeRozan is the obvious choice for first-half MVP, but the most pivotal moment for the Bulls this season was provided by another veteran.
By Joe Cowley
 