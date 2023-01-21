3 teens wounded in separate shootings on South Side

Three teens were wounded Saturday evening in separate shootings on the South Side.

About 6:45 p.m., two 16-year-old boys were walking on a sidewalk in the 3500 block of South State Street when they began arguing with someone in a vehicle, Chicago police said. The person in the vehicle opened fire and struck both boys.

One boy was struck in the back and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were each listed in critical condition.

About half an hour earlier, a 17-year-old boy was in the parking lot of a gas station in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue when he was shot, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody in either incident.

At least 28 minors have been shot in Chicago so far this year, according to data kept by the Sun-Times.