Teen shot and killed, another wounded while trying to buy shoes in West Pullman
The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car about 2:05 p.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street to buy shoes, police say. The seller opened fire and fled with their money.
Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car about 2:05 p.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street when they met with the seller, Chicago police said. After the seller took money from them, he opened fire and struck both teens, authorities said.
The 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the elbow and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The fire truck was responding to a crash about 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Pulaski Road when it was struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said.
Kane’s subtle plays and sacrificing for the Hawks have impressed Richardson.
Police say Michael Negron, 19, had been communicating with a 12-year-old girl from Middleton, Ohio. He was found with the girl, her sister and a 15-year-old in Lake County.
Authorities offered no details about a possible motive.
The zoo is giving donors pledging $15 the chance to name a cockroach after an ex. Names will be posted on a naming board outside the Hamill Family Play Zoo.