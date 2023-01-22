The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Teen shot and killed, another wounded while trying to buy shoes in West Pullman

The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car about 2:05 p.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street to buy shoes, police say. The seller opened fire and fled with their money.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was fatally stabbed Jan. 20, 2023 on the West Side.

Two teens were shot, one fatally, Jan. 22, 2023 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car about 2:05 p.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street when they met with the seller, Chicago police said. After the seller took money from them, he opened fire and struck both teens, authorities said.

The 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the elbow and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

