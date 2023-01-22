Boy, 13, shot and wounded in Pocket Town

A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on the South Side.

The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

