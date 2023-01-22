The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 13, shot and wounded in Pocket Town

The teen was shot about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 67th Street. He’s in fair condition at Comer Children’s Hospital, police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 13, shot and wounded in Pocket Town
A man was killed in a Bucktown traffic crash Friday.

A teen boy was shot Jan. 22, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on the South Side.

The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Confidential document reveals key human role in ShotSpotter gunfire detection system
2 shot, killed within minutes on South and West Sides
5 hospitalized after apparent overdoses at Lawlor’s Bar in Mount Greenwood
Teen shot and killed, another wounded while trying to buy shoes in West Pullman
Beach Park man accused of kidnapping 3 Ohio children
Crime is a top issue in Chicago mayoral race: How would nine candidates address it?
The Latest
Law enforcement personnel use an interactive electronic map for the ShotSpotter Dispatch program running within the Fusion Watch department at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters Wednesday. In more than 140 cities across the United States in 2023, ShotSpotter’s artificial intelligence algorithm and its intricate network of microphones evaluate hundreds of thousands of sounds a year to determine if they are gunfire, generating data now being used in criminal cases nationwide.
Chicago
Confidential document reveals key human role in ShotSpotter gunfire detection system
A report by a widely used gunshot detection firm says human employees are given broad discretion to decide whether a sound is a gunshot, thunder or nothing.
By Garance Burke | Associated Press and Michael Tarm | Associated Press
 
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
NFL
49ers beat Cowboys to advance to NFC title game
Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead two-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest in a 19-12 victory.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Police_Tape_1__37_.jpg
Crime
2 shot, killed within minutes on South and West Sides
About 7:05 p.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was shot in the face in Gresham. He died. Fifteen minutes later, someone was shot and wounded in Humboldt Park
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AR_230129837.jpg
Transportation
Too naughty to drive: Why Illinois rejected nearly 400 license plate requests in 2022
The secretary of state’s office bars obscene words, allusions to obscenities in any language and messages targeting politicos. Even backwards curses are a no-no.
By Jake Griffin | Daily Herald
 
Kings_Blackhawks_Hockey__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks stymied in 2-1 loss to Kings
After winning six of their last seven games, the Hawks lost the Kings and didn’t do much to support goalie Petr Mrazek until Ian Mitchell’s third-period goal.
By Brian Sandalow
 