The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man found fatally shot in Chatham

Officers responding Wednesday to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of East 81st Street found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his back.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Man found fatally shot in Chatham
A man was killed in a Bucktown traffic crash Friday.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Wednesday evening in Chatham on the South Side.

About 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of East 81st Street and found a man, 42, with a gunshot wound in his back, Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
“We thought we would never find him.” Family seeks answers from Rockford funeral home after van holding man’s body was stolen
Shots fired at Chicago police officers in Jefferson Park
Man fatally shot during standoff with Gary police
Bringing in the big guns? NRA, lawyers who helped win U.S. Supreme Court case train sights on Illinois’ assault weapons ban
Body of Rockford man whose body was stolen in funeral home van is identified
Former Board of Review worker who took bribes for tax breaks gets 3 months behind bars
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (left) in the Greektown neighborhood in December; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (right) in Las Vegas in November.
Elections
Pritzker warns College Board against any AP course changes to appease DeSantis and ‘Florida’s racist and homophobic laws’
In a letter, Pritzker told the nonprofit College Board that Illinois will reject a revised African American Studies course if it doesn’t include “a factual accounting of history, including the role played by black queer Americans.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet passes unused luggage carts as it arrives, Dec. 28, 2022, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, it is investigating whether Southwest Airlines deceived customers by knowingly scheduling more flights in late December than it realistically could handle. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) ORG XMIT: NYSS416
News
U.S. investigating December flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines
The Transportation Department is looking into whether the airline scheduled more flights than it could handle during a December storm when 16,700 flights were canceled.
By David Koenig | AP Airlines Writer
 
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, Facebook parent Meta said in a blog post it is reinstating former President Trump’s personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) ORG XMIT: NY407
Nation/World
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Ending a two-year ban, Facebook says the public has a right to hear from its political leaders, ‘the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices.’
By Barbara Ortutay | Associated Press and Jill Colvin | Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_01_25_at_7.24.05_PM.png
Education
35 Chicago charter schools approved to stay open but with CPS closely watching over them
The charter schools received shorter term lengths than in the past and new conditions for continued approval as part of an ongoing effort to demand greater accountability.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
This diagram made available by NASA shows the estimated trajectory of asteroid 2023 BU, in red, affected by the earth’s gravity, and the orbit of geosynchronous satellites, in green. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, NASA revealed that this newly discovered asteroid, about the size of a truck, will zoom 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America Thursday evening. Scientists say there is no risk of an impact.
Nation/World
Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but NASA says there will be no impact
The asteroid, about the size of a delivery truck, will zoom 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America on Thursday evening, the space agency says.
By Marcia Dunn | AP Aerospace Writer
 