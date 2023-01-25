Man found fatally shot in Chatham

A man was found shot to death Wednesday evening in Chatham on the South Side.
About 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of East 81st Street and found a man, 42, with a gunshot wound in his back, Chicago police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Area 2 detectives are investigating.
“We thought we would never find him.” Family seeks answers from Rockford funeral home after van holding man’s body was stolen
Bringing in the big guns? NRA, lawyers who helped win U.S. Supreme Court case train sights on Illinois’ assault weapons ban
The Latest
Pritzker warns College Board against any AP course changes to appease DeSantis and ‘Florida’s racist and homophobic laws’
In a letter, Pritzker told the nonprofit College Board that Illinois will reject a revised African American Studies course if it doesn’t include “a factual accounting of history, including the role played by black queer Americans.”
The Transportation Department is looking into whether the airline scheduled more flights than it could handle during a December storm when 16,700 flights were canceled.
Ending a two-year ban, Facebook says the public has a right to hear from its political leaders, ‘the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices.’
The charter schools received shorter term lengths than in the past and new conditions for continued approval as part of an ongoing effort to demand greater accountability.
The asteroid, about the size of a delivery truck, will zoom 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America on Thursday evening, the space agency says.