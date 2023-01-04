The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Boy, 15, seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

The boy was in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout after someone tried to steal their vehicle Dec. 24, 2022.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in Chatham Tuesday night, police said.

The teen was at a gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

No one was in custody.

