Boy, 15, seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in Chatham Tuesday night, police said.
The teen was at a gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
No one was in custody.
